Oklahoma senator to continue advocating for permanent Daylight Saving Time

An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to advocate for Daylight Saving Time (DST) to be the official year-round time in Oklahoma.

Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has advocated for Daylight Saving Time legislation since he was elected in 2020.

"Our time 'fell back' this past weekend and the negative effects are already apparent," Stephens said in a news release. "There is less time for farmers and ranchers to work in the daylight, less time for outdoor sporting events, school activities, business operations and a multitude of other things. We can have a safer, healthier and more productive state without the time change."

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year and is awaiting consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives, followed by the president.

If approved, DST would be able to become permanent across the nation, with many states already having legislation in place to be enacted upon the passage of the act.

Stephens previously filed Senate Bill 843, but the measure did not advance.

He says he plans to refile his bill ahead of the 2023 legislative session, which begins in February.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.