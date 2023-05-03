Oklahoma State Election Board to conduct 'voter list maintenance'

Nearly 327,000 registered Oklahoma voters will receive notices to confirm their addresses over the next several weeks.

Not every Oklahoma voter will receive a notice. One of several reasons why a voter would receive one is after not casting ballots in two consecutive general elections.

"It takes just a couple of minutes to confirm or update your registration. The easiest way to respond is online through the OK Voter Portal. You can also fill out the card and mail it back to us – postage paid," said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

Voters have 60 days to respond to the address confirmation notice, or their voter status will be set to inactive and they will be removed from the voter rolls after the 2026 general election.

Voters can reverse their inactive status by updating their registration, or by voting in any election on or before the 2026 general election.

Election officials refer to the notices as "voter list maintenance," which is conducted on odd-numbered years.

Oklahoma removed more than 88,000 voters from the rolls in 2019, and more than 115,000 in 2021.

