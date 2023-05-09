© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_144dpi-12.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics and Government

Voters in Norman, Moore and Garfield County among those casting ballots today

KGOU | By Ryan LaCroix,
OPMX
Published May 9, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT
A poll worker rips "I Voted" stickers from a roll at a polling place in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, June 24, 2014.
Sue Ogrocki
/
AP

Voters in 22 counties across Oklahoma will head to the polls Tuesday.

Garfield County residents will vote on a 0.3% percent sales tax increase to expand and renovate the county jail. Approval would help ease overcrowding by adding 82 beds and 16,000 square feet. The same proposal was rejected by voters last fall, with nearly 63 percent voting against.

Voters in Moore will consider a curbside recycling program, at a residential rate of nearly four dollars per month, which would increase by two percent every year for five years. A similar proposal was defeated by voters in 2016.

In Norman, voters will decide whether to increase their hotel room excise tax from 5 percent to 8 percent. Revenue from the tax would go toward promoting sports tourism and conventions, improving Norman's parks, public art and cultural and music festivals. The tax will not be paid by Norman residents.

Voters will also see propositions in Ada, Bartlesville, Cashion, Felt, Hobart, Kellyville, Weatherford, and elsewhere.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and you can check your polling location and view a sample ballot at elections.ok.gov.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

Politics and Government
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix joined KOSU’s staff in 2013. He hosts All Things Considered, Oklahoma Rock Show, Oklahoma Rock Show: Rewind, and Oklahoma Music Minute.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.