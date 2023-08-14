3 Midwest City polling locations change ahead of September elections

Three Oklahoma County precincts will have a new polling location next month.

Those precincts — all in Midwest City — are 550394, 550396 and 550406.

Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson says the permanent change was made after a school district was no longer available to host elections.

Sanderson said signs pointing voters to the new location will be visible at the old ones. The county will go a step further by issuing new voter ID cards to direct the roughly 6,000 registered voters to their new polling locations.

The new locations are as follows:

Precinct 550394 will vote at Country Estates Baptist Church at 1000 S. Midwest City Blvd.

Precinct 550396 will vote at Midwest City Library at 8143 E. Reno Ave.

Precinct 550406 will vote at Crest Baptist Church at 9721 SE 29th St.

Sanderson says he recommends people check their OK Voter Portal on the state election board website for information on where and what they are voting on ahead of elections.

"By law, voters must be notified by mail if their precinct changes. However, for polling place changes, the County Election Board will generally notify the public through press releases, social media, and/or their website (if they have one.)," Misha Mohr, the public information officer with the Oklahoma State Election Board, wrote in an email. “Additionally, they will put up signage at the old location directing voters to the new location.”

Mohr said polling place location changes can happen for a number of reasons — such as availability, accessibility, natural disasters and more. Mohr also says generally, county election boards prefer not to make changes to polling locations if at all possible.

The first election at the new locations will be Sept. 12.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.