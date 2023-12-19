© 2023 KGOU
City of Shawnee passes 'no sit, no lie' ordinance in downtown area

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST
City of Shawnee

Shawnee city commissioners Monday evening passed a "no sit, no lie" ordinance.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to pass the new ordinance, which prohibits sitting or lying down on public sidewalks and sleeping outdoors in the downtown area.

City manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer says the ordinance was drafted in an attempt to make downtown Shawnee more family-friendly and supportive of tourism and businesses.

Weckmueller-Behringer clarified the ordinance does have some exceptions.

"The ordinance does not apply to any individual experiencing a medical emergency," she said. "It also does not apply to those who are participating in a public event, using provided benches or other seating, or waiting in line for goods and services."

This follows an ordinance similarly affecting the downtown area requiring a permit for feeding operations, which are defined as “organized and deliberate preparation and/or serving of food to four or more individuals for free” taking effect last month.

The "no sit, no lie" ordinance will take effect on Jan. 17.

Politics and Government
