© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New tax credit for family caregivers in Oklahoma now in effect

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published January 3, 2024 at 4:11 AM CST
Oklahoma State Capitol
Oklahoma State Capitol

A new tax credit for family caregivers is now in effect in Oklahoma.

State lawmakers passed the Caring for Caregivers Act during the 2023 legislative session.

The tax credit helps offset out of pocket expenses for family members who care for an older relative.

Examples of eligible expenses include a home health aide, adult day care and medical equipment.

Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, served as the principal Senate author of the bill.

“Caregivers essentially have a full-time job assisting their family member, all while keeping up with their prior family, job, school, or other commitments,” Montgomery said last year.

“Nearly 26% of Oklahomans over the age of 45 are currently providing care for a family member or friend. This care often keeps family out of expensive nursing home facilities but requires around-the-clock care including managing medications, preparing meals, traveling to medical appointments and other necessary supervision or assistance.”

Those receiving care must be at least 62 years old and live in a private residence, not a licensed care facility.

The tax credit is capped at $2000 a year, but goes up to $3000 for those caring for a veteran or someone with dementia.

Nonprofit organization AARP says Oklahoma is the first state in the nation to adopt an expansive tax credit for family caregivers

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.
Politics and Government
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023. Deborah has worked in news at both public and commercial radio and television stations in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia. She has experience in a variety of roles such as news reporter, news anchor, TV segment producer, news writer and newsroom managing editor. She also taught broadcast news classes at a Texas college.
See stories by Deborah Shaar
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.