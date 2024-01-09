Norman lawmaker files bill to ban practice of blocking car registrations over unpaid tolls

A state lawmaker from Norman has filed legislation to make it easier for people with unpaid tolls to renew their vehicle registrations.

Under current law, if a person owes toll money, they are prohibited from renewing their vehicle registration until they pay their toll.

Rep. Annie Menz, D-Norman, has filed House Bill 2968. The bill states that Service Oklahoma would not be allowed to deny renewal vehicle registration for unpaid tolls.

“Imagine taking off work to stand in line at the tag agency to renew your vehicle registration, only to be told you can’t because you owe money to OTA (Oklahoma Turnpike Authority) for tolls," Menz said. "Many people don’t have to imagine that; they’ve experienced it.”

She says this kind of roadblock incentivizes people to continue driving without their registration up-to-date.

Since 1997, the Turnpike Authority has had the ability to seek a hold on someone’s account due to unpaid tolls.

Lawmakers will take up Menz's bill when the legislative session begins Feb. 5.

