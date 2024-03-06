Oklahomans choose Trump, Biden in Super Tuesday primaries

Some of the notable results are below. Full results are available via the State Election Board website.

No surprises in Presidential primaries

The Associated Press called the Republican and Democratic primaries 16 minutes after polls closed.

Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s victories were expected. Neither had campaigned in Oklahoma.

Trump’s hold on Republicans in Oklahoma was clearly demonstrated, as he got more than five times as many votes as his nearest challenger, former UN Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Biden also easily won, claiming more than 72% of the Democratic vote, which also included unaffiliated voters who could cast their ballots in that party’s open primary.

This sets up for a rematch in Oklahoma that Trump will be expected to win. He captured each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties and doubled up Biden statewide in the 2020 presidential contest.

But Democrats and Republicans weren’t the only ones to select a preferred candidate for president. For the first time ever, Libertarians could cast their ballots in the presidential primary. They selected Chase Oliver over his opponent, Jacob Hornberger, by a margin of 209 votes.

Canadian County removes Sunday alcohol restriction

With 59% approval, Canadian County chose to update liquor laws in the county, striking a restriction in place for nearly 40 years. Since 1985, the county has prohibited alcohol sales by the drink between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays.

With the approval, "sales of alcoholic beverages by the individual drink for on-premises consumption" will be able to begin as early as 8 a.m. on Sundays.

Businesses in the county had been calling for the prohibition removed, claiming lost business to surrounding counties during Sunday brunches and NFL football watch parties.

Logan County sales tax extended for 15 years

Logan County voters overwhelmingly approved three propositions to extend a county sales tax for another 15 years. The current 10-year tax was passed in 2014 and sunsets at the end of this year.

The three-quarter of a cent sales tax funds county roads and bridges, county jail operations and every fire department in the county. Each entity receives funds from one-quarter of the three-quarter of a cent sales tax.

The sales tax generated nearly $4 million last fiscal year, resulting in a three-way even split at about $1.3 million. The 13 fire departments in Logan County divided their $1.3 million evenly at just over $102,000 each, while the three road districts did the same to the tune of $444,000 each.

County officials say passage of the bonds will keep taxes the same.

Wagoner County rejects all sales, lodging taxes

Voters in Wagoner County made their voices heard by rejecting all eight bond proposals on the ballot, each by a significant margin.

Propositions 1 through 7 would have added a total of a half a penny to the county sales tax, increasing it from 1.3% to 1.8%. The funds were targeted for road and bridge improvements, county courthouse and jail improvements, a new ambulance service and more.

The eighth proposal would have established a 5% hotel or lodging tax, to be charged to anyone who rents a hotel, motel or Airbnb. Funds from the new tax would have been put toward tourism initiatives, including construction and maintenance of public spaces and trails throughout the county.

Norman narrowly votes down franchise agreement

In Norman, voters rejected a franchise agreement with utility provider OG&E for the next 25 years by only 33 votes. They had previously voted down a similar agreement in 2023 to renew the agreement that had expired in 2018.

Utility workers have maintained access since 2018 in large part due to a city attorney’s opinion that says the company can continue operations as long as their contract isn’t explicitly voided by Norman officials. The company has also been paying a 3% franchise fee to city coffers from Norman residents’ utility bills.

The agreement had support from Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila, who wrote in a letter that Norman “has franchise agreements with Oklahoma Natural Gas, and other utilities and service providers. It is not a new idea; Norman has been renewing this agreement since the early 1900s.”

-

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.

