Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole wants lead role in federal budget-making

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole is vying for greater control of the federal budget. The U.S. representative pitched to his colleagues in Congress Friday to choose him as the next chair of the U.S. House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

If Cole is chosen internally for the leadership role, it would put an Oklahoman at the center of budget discussions for the federal government.

In a press release Friday, Cole described himself as a “budget hawk.” And pointed to his experience in the appropriations committee and other subcommittees where he’s helped balance some of the largest federal budgets.

"I believe in stretching our budget’s dollars as far as we can, but I also recognize there are critical needs and challenges that must be funded if our great nation is going to be protected, preserved, and improved," he said in a written statement. "However, as Chairman, I will ensure that, in doing this, we are not wasting and abusing."

Cole said his focus would be to include all stakeholders in discussions about federal agency appropriations and to make every dollar count while still funding the vital needs of Americans.

His pitch comes after the current chair of the appropriations committee, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, announced her retirement in the wake of House members pushing through a $1.2 trillion budget package to the Senate.

