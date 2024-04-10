For the first time, an Oklahoman will lead the House Appropriations Committee

Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole is getting the nod from his Republican colleagues to lead the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee.

The powerful committee is in charge of setting budget priorities for the chamber. He’s the first Oklahoman to lead it.

“There is substantial work to be done, and I care deeply about our mission,” Cole said in a written statement. “Everything I do will be in pursuit of fulfilling our fiscal commitments no matter the obstacles we face.”

Cole had run unopposed for the seat and was formally picked by the House GOP steering committee Tuesday evening. The former chair of the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, announced her retirement in the wake of House members pushing through a $1.2 trillion budget package to the Senate last month.

The full Republican caucus ratified the Moore congressman's selection for the role Wednesday morning.

Cole describes himself as a “budget hawk.”

"I believe in stretching our budget’s dollars as far as we can, but I also recognize there are critical needs and challenges that must be funded if our great nation is going to be protected, preserved, and improved," he said in a written statement when announcing his candidacy for the post. "However, as Chairman, I will ensure that, in doing this, we are not wasting and abusing."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.