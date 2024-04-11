Two incumbent Oklahoma Republican lawmakers withdraw from their legislative races

Two Republican lawmakers have abandoned their reelection efforts.

Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, and Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, withdrew this week after initially filing for reelection last week.

McDugle represents House District 12.

Republican Mark Chapman, of Broken Arrow, and Democrat Crystal LaGrone, of Coweta, have filed for the post.

McDugle said he has been considering leaving office for more than a year.

He said he and Chapman are good friends.

“I told him you file and I am going to file and on Monday we will decide who withdraws,” McDugle said.

He and Chapman talked Sunday, he said. Chapman indicated he had the desire to run, McDugle said.

McDugle said he needs to devote more time to his growing business.

He said he has not ruled out another eventual run for office.

Kidd drew Republican challengers Pamala McNall-Granier, of Comanche, Rick Wolfe, of Elgin, and Spencer Kern, of Duncan, in the race for Senate District 31.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Kidd said. “I have to feed a family. I can’t afford to do this any longer. I wish I could.”

Kidd said he loves his job. The decision was heartbreaking, he said.

Meanwhile, Republican Rob Crowley, of Ada, has dropped out of the race for Senate District 13.

The post is currently held by Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada.

McCortney is next in line to lead the upper chamber.

Republican Jonathan Wingard, of Ada, has also filed for the post.

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, has challenged the candidacy of Carter Rogers, an independent from Fairfax, in House District 37. No one else filed for the post.

Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook, has challenged the candidacy of Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, of Sand Springs, in House District 66. No one else filed for the post.

The State Election Board is set to hear the challenges on April 18.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.