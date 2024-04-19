© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma House advances new requirements for initiative petition process

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
South Steps of the Capitol

Ahead of next week’s legislative deadline, a bill that would increase the barriers for voter-led initiatives to get on the ballot is headed to the Governor’s desk.

Republican Senator Lonnie Paxton’s Senate Bill 518 passed the House floor with a vote of 72-25 on Wednesday. The bill would introduce new requirements for the initiative petition process.

Currently, the law requires signatures to come with at least three out of five data points that can be matched to the signer’s voter registration card for the signature to count. Data points include legal first name, legal last name, zip code, house number, and numerical month and day of birth. Paxton’s bill would bump the requirement up to four data points.

Additionally, the bill allows for the Secretary of State to charge a filing fee of up to $750. The law does not currently have a specific fee associated with filing an initiative petition.

The bill previously passed the Senate floor with a vote of 38-8. It now goes to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk for signature.

ballot initiatives oklahoma legislature
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.

