Partnership between state, Google to give some Oklahomans free AI training

Saying that artificial intelligence training will be key to the future of Oklahoma’s workforce, Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday announced the state has partnered with Google to offer residents a free 10-hour training.

Stitt said one of his biggest priorities is building a workforce that’s prepared for the future, and providing over 10,000 Oklahomans with free access to AI training will help do that.

He said the Google AI Essentials Course teaches foundational skills, best practices and responsible usage at a time when artificial intelligence is expected to play a growing role in professions like health care, manufacturing, education and agriculture.

“It’s a pathway for Oklahomans to take advantage of jobs of the future,” Stitt said of the course.

He said the training also could help prepare sidelined workers who are struggling to adjust to the changing technologies needed to thrive in today’s workforce.

“Technology is truly reshaping every aspect of our lives right now, and our workforce has to adapt to this transition,” he said. “This partnership with Google will ensure Oklahoma is doing more than just keeping pace, Oklahoma is leading the charge.”

He said AI will help shrink state government, make it more efficient and help make employees’ jobs easier while they serve more Oklahomans.

“The opportunities for implementation are really endless,” Stitt said.

Google operates one of its largest data centers in Pryor. The company has invested about $4.8 billion in the state, he said.

John Suter, Oklahoma’s chief operating officer, said the course takes fewer than 10 hours to complete and gives participants practical, hands-on experience using AI to help complete work tasks, videos, readings and interactive exercises.

“This will equip many Oklahomans with helpful skills in an emerging technology,” he said.

To sign up for the course, visit https://oklahoma.gov/omes/learnai.html

