Local Democratic leader among Tulsans weighing in on calls for Biden to drop out

Across the country, there’s talk about President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

Several high-ranking Democrats have called for Biden to be replaced as the party’s nominee, but Biden says he’s not stepping aside.

including Bruce Niemi, chairman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party.

"Right now, things are in such disarray over the health and age issue that we really look like we’re stumbling around," Niemi said. "I think that’s affecting the morale of the party."

Niemi is an elected delegate pledged to Biden for the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

He said Biden has a "great record" in office, but fears if questions around the president's health and age aren't addressed soon, it could lead to further turmoil.

"My concern is that, unless the president decides to pull out on his own and release the delegates," he said, "there could be a revolt at the convention, something that we’ve really never seen, at least in the last 60/70 years."

Niemi said he doesn't buy the notion that Biden is unelectable due to his age. He said Biden has "performed ably" in office.

"Younger voters, especially ones that are in their 20s now, are very suspicious of the president and my generation," he said. "I certainly don't feel washed up and I think the president doesn't either."

Other Tulsans seem divided over the issue.

"There is clear evidence, just from public appearances and the statements he’s made, that the president has lost a step," said James Asbill, an attorney and registered Democrat.

Asbill thinks highly of Biden’s legislative achievements in office and said he would still vote for him over Trump, but not enthusiastically.

"I support a man who is frail but well-intentioned over one that I believe is not, but it would certainly be one of the most reluctant times I’ve cast a ballot in my life."

Cynthia Boettcher, also an attorney, is more confident in Biden.

"I think, honestly, as long as he’s served this country, if he felt like he couldn’t serve it, he’d walk away," she said.

Boettcher said she'd still vote for Biden because she's "a little frightened of former President Trump, quite frankly."

Biden's poor performance at the first debate against Trump drew widespread concern among party members, donors and the public.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden said he had a “bad night.”

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently told MSNBC it's "up to the president to decide if he is going to run."

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.