Oklahoma lawmakers react to assassination attempt at Trump rally

Shortly after former President Donald Trump took the stage, a gunman opened fire. Trump was quickly whisked off the stage, and blood was seen on the side of his face after being shot in the right ear.

One spectator at the rally was killed and two others were critically wounded, according to Secret Service.

The gunman was shot dead by a Secret Service sniper at the rally.

The FBI early Sunday morning identified the gunman as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Authorities have not identified a motive and are still investigating if the gunman acted alone.

“My prayers are with President Trump and those in attendance at the rally— and we should all feel so thankful for the swift response by the Secret Service and law enforcement. While details are still coming in, we can’t tolerate attempts to thwart democracy with political violence. Period.” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

“My prayers are with President Trump and hope for a speedy recovery after being shot at this afternoon during his rally. This is an act of senseless violence that should never be tolerated. The Secret Service, law enforcement and first responders are all owed a special debt of gratitude for their quick response, as we continue to get more details on this heartbreaking incident.” Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat

“The bullets of madmen have altered the course of American history many times, but not today. Thank God President Trump is safe. Amid reports of multiple injuries and possible fatalities at this horrific shooting, every American must reject political violence and resolve to settle our policy differences at the ballot box. The future of our Republic depends on it.” Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

"Political violence anywhere towards anyone is unacceptable. Americans should be able to exercise their First Amendment right to attend a political rally without fearing for their lives. I’m thinking of and praying for the former President, the audience members who were harmed, and their families." Rep. Cyndi Munson

"My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump following the senseless act of violence that occurred at his rally earlier this afternoon. I am incredibly thankful that he is safe and commend the Secret Service agents who swiftly jumped into action to protect President Trump. Such acts of political violence should never occur on American soil, nor can they be tolerated. As we await more information and reports on the event, I encourage my fellow Oklahomans and Americans to rally around each other and lift our nation up in prayer."

Sen. Blake Stephens (R-Tahlequah)

"Cindy and I are praying for the safety and recovery of President Trump and his family. Political disagreement is part of our national identity but violence is never the solution. Law enforcement should investigate and bring all those responsible for this tragedy to justice." Sen. James Lankford

"I am deeply shocked and horrified by today’s assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during his rally. I am disturbed by the direction our republic is heading. I never thought political violence would reach this point in my lifetime. My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump and his family. We must all come together to hold those responsible for this senseless act accountable." Sen. Tom Woods (R-Westville)

"As we await additional information, we are praying for President Trump, his family, our brave law enforcement, and our country." Sen. Markwayne Mullin

"Praying for President Trump and his entire family." Rep. Stephanie Bice

"My thoughts and prayers are with President Trump." Congressman Tom Cole

"I’m praying for President Trump today. Political violence is never the answer." Congressman Frank Lucas

"I am grateful for the heroic acts of law enforcement who rushed to ensure President Trump’s safety. It is truly a miracle that the bullet only grazed President Trump’s ear. Tammy and I are keeping him, as well as the loved ones of the individual killed and the two people who were gravely injured, in our prayers. This was a reckless assassination attempt that put thousands of people in danger. Political violence of any kind should be universally condemned in the strongest of terms. I ask my fellow Oklahomans to join me in lifting our nation up in prayer."

Rep. Kevin Hern

"President Trump, even with blood on his face, is not going to stop fighting for the American people. Please join us in praying for continued Providential protection for our 45th President (and future 47th), the attendees at today’s rally, and all their families. We send our sincerest gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene." Congressman Josh Brecheen

"Tonight our nation must speak with one voice. The people of Oklahoma City join all Americans in our condemnation of political violence. We pray for all those directly affected by tonight’s attack in Pennsylvania." Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt

The former president issued a statement on Truth Social that said in part, "I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump said. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening."

The assassination attempt comes just days before the Republican National Convention. The RNC and the Trump campaign issued a statement confirming the RNC will still be held as scheduled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention is set to begin Monday.