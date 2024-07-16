Oklahoma Republican senators select new leader designate

The Oklahoma Senate on Monday tapped Lonnie Paxton as its Senate President Pro Tem designate.

Paxton, R-Tuttle, said he was honored his colleagues put their faith and trust in him.

“I plan to lead from the front and further unify our caucus, while reaching across the aisle, across the rotunda and to the executive branch to enhance our state,” he said. “I truly believe Oklahoma’s best days are in front of us and we can only reach our full potential by working together.”

Paxton will replace Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, who is term limited.

Monday’s vote came after Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, lost his June 18 primary to challenger Jonathan Wingard of Ada by 261 votes. He had been elected in February to serve in the role.

The Senate Republican Caucus will vote on Paxton’s selection again in November with newly elected and reelected members.

The full Senate will vote in January.

Paxton is an insurance agent, property company owner, farmer and rancher. He serves as a volunteer firefighter and graduated from Tuttle High School and the University of Oklahoma.

A former mayor and city council member, Paxton is a past president of the Tuttle Chamber of Commerce. He has served in the Senate since 2016.

“He is a proven conservative and will be a terrific leader for the Senate,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “I wish him the best as he takes on this new role, and look forward to the Senate’s new chapter under his leadership.”

But not all were pleased with the election.

Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, who was reportedly running against Paxton for the leadership post, issued a press release prior to the vote accusing the Senate of ignoring the will of the people.

“In an attempt to maintain their power, an unnecessary election for the Senate Pro Tempore designee has been scheduled to occur at our state Capitol during the Republican National Convention,” Bullard said. “Even now, after an assassination attempt on President Trump, they are still hell-bent on fixing their election.”

Joe Biden is president.

A gunman on Saturday attempted to assassinate Trump as he spoke to supporters at a campaign rally in Butler, Penn.

A bullet struck Trump in the ear. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured.

Trump is expected to accept the Republican nomination in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, later this week.

“Make no mistake, this is not a simple oversight,” Bullard said. “This date was chosen specifically to ensure not all state senators would be able to vote due to their attendance at the national convention.”

Lawmakers met earlier Monday in a special session to confirm Stitt’s appointment of Jennifer Callahan to the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents.

