Here’s who’s speaking on Day 2 of the DNC

President Biden has officially passed the torch to his vice president, Kamala Harris. Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago celebrated his legacy. Starting Tuesday, the focus shifts more to the future.

Convention organizers said they will highlight differences between the Harris-Walz campaign’s vision and that of the Trump-Vance ticket. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is slated to speak, as are former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Tuesday night:

As is tradition, the convention will also hold a roll call — though this year’s is even more symbolic than most. Delegates have already cast their votes for Vice President Harris to be the party’s nominee.

The candidates are taking their message beyond the convention hall Tuesday, too. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Milwaukee for an evening rally. Both Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance are holding press conferences about crime in Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT), but ran much later on Monday night. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates .

