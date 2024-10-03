Edmond voters will decide fate of $231 million bond package

Three questions on Edmond voters’ November ballots will ask a simple question: Are they willing to accept a property tax hike for $231 million in infrastructure improvements?

The tax hikes would come via GO bonds.

GO bonds allow local and state governments to support projects that may not generate revenue directly themselves. The proposed bonds would fund several infrastructure projects, ranging from road improvements to a new fire station. According to the Edmond city website, Edmond is one of the only cities in Oklahoma without a GO bond program.

The Edmond bond proposal has faced resistance from many community members, who have told news outlets and posted on social media that they are wary of the 14.3% increase in property taxes it presents.

What are the proposals?

The Edmond on the GO bond package encompasses three proposals that are projected to generate $231 million.

The first proposal, worth $151 million, would be used for street improvements. Of that, $35 million would be dedicated to street resurfacing of over 30 locations around Edmond . Other projects would address road widening, pedestrian infrastructure and intersection improvements – including $20 million for two thru lanes, medians, left turn lanes and sidewalks at the intersection of Covell Road and Santa Fe Avenue.

The remaining $23.6 million has been left undesignated for specific projects, but must be used for streets and road infrastructure.

The second proposal covers six parks and recreational projects worth a total of $70 million. The largest portion of the bond would go to $25 million in improvements at Mitch Park, such as new baseball and softball fields, new playground equipment and sidewalks.

Other parks projects included in the second proposal are a new park at Post Road and 2nd Street and renovations to the Service-Blake Soccer Complex, operated by the Edmond Soccer Club. $9 million is currently unassigned to any particular project, but must be used for parks.

The final proposal of the bond package aims to direct $10 million to safety projects. The vast majority of the money — $9 million — would be used to build a new fire station at Kelly Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, which would replace Fire Station Number 3 near Danforth and Kelly. Another $1 million of the bond is currently unassigned.

Explore this interactive map created by the city for details about each of the projects proposed:

How much will the bond cost?

If passed, the bond projects will be funded by a property tax increase of 14.3%. For the median homeowner in Edmond, this would amount to an extra $40.65 per month and $487.76 per year.

If all three proposals are approved, the tax increase is projected to last 10 years. If only some proposals pass, the tax increase will still be set at 14.3% but will last for a shorter time. Edmond’s website does not specify how long the tax will last for each proposal.

What are the arguments for and against the proposals?

Proponents of the package argue that it brings much-needed resources to the city, taking an “if not now, when” approach. According to reporting by KFOR, the city of Edmond has contracted a public relations firm for $70,000 to promote the bond.

Critics have voiced frustration with the tax increase presented by the bond. The package has also faced some pushback for vague language that does not clarify what would happen if only some proposals are approved. However, the city’s website states that the length of the tax increase would shorten if not all proposals were passed.

How can I learn more about the bond proposals?

The city of Edmond is hosting public education events where residents can ask questions about the bond in the weeks before the election. The events include an open house at the Senior Center at Mitch Park on Oct. 8 from 5-7 p.m. Find the full list of events on the city of Edmond’s website.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.