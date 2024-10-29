Facing fallout, Trump claims no president did more for Puerto Rico than he did

Updated October 29, 2024 at 19:42 PM ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump sought to move past the controversy unleashed by a “joke” about Puerto Rico told at his Madison Square Garden rally, describing the event as “an absolute love fest” on Tuesday while criticizing his Democrat opponent over border enforcement, crime and the economy.

The fallout from the Sunday rally in New York has taken center stage with one week to go until voting closes in a race where polls show Trump and Vice President Harris locked in a razor-thin race in seven key swing states that could decide the contest -- several of which have sizable Latino populations.

Speaking at an event in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Trump spoke about Puerto Rico after a woman from the island told the former president, “Puerto Rico stands behind you and Puerto Rico loves you.”

Trump responded by saying he knew the island “very well," adding that "we helped you through a lot of bad storms.”

“No president has done more for Puerto Rico than I have,” Trump said.

His remarks followed attempts by campaign officials on Monday to play clean up after a comedian warming up the crowd at his New York rally called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" -- drawing outrage from Boricuas far and wide, and boosting support for Harris’ message.

"This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said in a statement. Trump himself, however, did not comment on the remarks.

While several Republican lawmakers also distanced themselves from the comments, Sen. JD Vance, Trump's running mate, dismissed the controversy, urging Americans "to stop getting so offended at every little thing in the United States of America — I'm so over it."

Puerto Rican voters are a crucial bloc in key swing states

Despite Republican efforts to move past the controversy, backlash has continued to build. Puerto Rican celebrities condemned the remarks, with megastar Bad Bunny posting a video Tuesday to his more than 45 million Instagram followers highlighting cultural contributions by Puerto Ricans throughout history. He titled the video "garbage," a nod to the comments at MSG.

Separately, the Harris campaign announced that Jennifer Lopez would speak at a rally with the vice president in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The island’s Republican Party chairman has also threatened to withhold support from Trump unless he issued an apology for the remark, while the archbishop of San Juan posted an open letter to Trump saying he personally needed to apologize, not his campaign.

Puerto Ricans living on the island don’t get to vote in the presidential election. But those living on the mainland do -- and in Pennsylvania, a pivotal state in this year’s race, they wield significant clout.

According to UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, about 580,000 Latinos in Pennsylvania can vote in this election -- and most of them are Puerto Rican.

The Trump campaign moved to highlight Puerto Rican voices

Given the potential stakes, the Trump campaign moved to feature several Puerto Rican speakers ahead of the former president’s appearance at rally Tuesday night in Allentown, Pa.

“I am standing here as a proud Puerto Rican," Roberto Albino, director of Hispanic engagement at the Pennsylvania Family Institute, said to cheers. Before leading the arena in a prayer he called out to his "fellow Puerto Rican brothers and sisters" in Spanish.

"We need leadership, let us not forget what we need," he told the crowd.

The first speaker to address the crowd was Tim Ramos, who welcomed Latinos in the crowd.

"I am a Puerto Rican man and I'd like to start by expressing my love for the island and people of Puerto Rico," Ramos said. "We are a beautiful people from a beautiful island."

Ramos promoted Trump as a candidate that could improve the economy and border security.

"From our flag, to our beaches, to our salsa music, we encapsulate true beauty ... diamonds form under pressure and we need a leader who understands that and sees that in us," Ramos said. "Donald Trump is that leader."

Trump kept his focus on Harris

Speaking earlier in the day from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump called the "love" at the Madison Square Garden event "breathtaking."

"There was love in that room," he said. "There was love for the country."

For the most part, however, he kept his focus on Harris, who on Tuesday delivered her closing argument of the campaign on the same site in Washington, D.C. where Trump held his Jan. 6 rally.

"In less than four years, Kamala Harris has obliterated our borders," Trump said. "They've unleashed war and chaos all over the world. No person has caused so much destruction and death at home and abroad should ever be allowed to be president."

Trump began the event with unfounded claims about election fraud in "bad spots" in Pennsylvania, where he and Harris are in a virtual tie, according to most credible polls. He claimed to be leading in all seven swing states, which are also tied.

His appearance featured the families of those killed by migrants who were in the country illegally; both he and they blamed Harris and Democrats for the presence of illegal immigrants in the country.

Trump also falsely suggested that countries around the world were sending criminals to the United States in order to lower their own crime rates. Border crossings from the Southern border with Mexico are at levels close to those as when Trump left office in 2021.

