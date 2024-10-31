© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'You can't gripe if you don't vote': Early voting kicks off in Oklahoma

By Graycen Wheeler,
Sierra PfeiferOPMXStateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:14 AM CDT
Ray Vestal shows off his "I voted" sticker in El Reno.
1 of 6  — img-3250.JPG
Ray Vestal shows off his "I voted" sticker in El Reno.
Sierra Pfeifer / OPMX
Voters cast early ballots in El Reno Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
2 of 6  — img-3260.JPG
Voters cast early ballots in El Reno Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.
Sierra Pfeifer / OPMX
At the Oklahoma County Election Board, the line of voters snaked around the building and the parking lot Wednesday morning.
3 of 6  — img-2480.jpg
At the Oklahoma County Election Board, the line of voters snaked around the building and the parking lot Wednesday morning.
Graycen Wheeler / OPMX
Political signs dot the median of Lincoln Boulevard near the Oklahoma County Election Board office.
4 of 6  — img-2496.JPG
Political signs dot the median of Lincoln Boulevard near the Oklahoma County Election Board office.
Graycen Wheeler / OPMX
Poll workers check in voters at the El Reno fire station.
5 of 6  — img-3271.JPG
Poll workers check in voters at the El Reno fire station.
Sierra Pfeifer / OPMX
Andrea Scott exits after voting in El Reno.
6 of 6  — img-3248.JPG
Andrea Scott exits after voting in El Reno.
Sierra Pfeifer / OPMX

Oklahomans took to the polls Wednesday for the first day of early voting. Oklahoma has four early voting days this year — that's one more than in the 2020 Presidential general election.

It’s been a popular option — nearly 80,000 Oklahomans cast their ballots Wednesday. StateImpact spoke with people on their way out of polling places in Oklahoma City and El Reno to learn why they voted early and what they have to say about the experience.

Voters at the Oklahoma County Election Board waited in a long line that snaked around the building and its large parking lot, but they said the experience went by quickly and smoothly. In El Reno, people filed steadily through a makeshift polling place at the local fire station.

The common refrain: these Oklahomans said they were excited to vote in this election, and they’re encouraging others to do the same.

Marlene Vestal, 83, cast her ballot early in Canadian County. She said there’s no excuse not to vote.

“I've always voted since I turned 18,” Vestal said. “And well, you just have to vote, or you can't gripe, right? For four years, you can't gripe if you don't vote.”

Early voting continues at the following times:

  • Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s offered in at least one location per county, but it may differ from your election-day polling place.

To look up your early voting location, find your election day polling place or see a sample ballot, visit the OK Voter Portal. You can find more information on voting from your State and County Election Boards.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Graycen Wheeler
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU.
See stories by Sierra Pfeifer
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.