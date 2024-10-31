'You can't gripe if you don't vote': Early voting kicks off in Oklahoma

It’s been a popular option — nearly 80,000 Oklahomans cast their ballots Wednesday. StateImpact spoke with people on their way out of polling places in Oklahoma City and El Reno to learn why they voted early and what they have to say about the experience.

Voters at the Oklahoma County Election Board waited in a long line that snaked around the building and its large parking lot, but they said the experience went by quickly and smoothly. In El Reno, people filed steadily through a makeshift polling place at the local fire station.

The common refrain: these Oklahomans said they were excited to vote in this election, and they’re encouraging others to do the same.

Marlene Vestal, 83, cast her ballot early in Canadian County. She said there’s no excuse not to vote.

“I've always voted since I turned 18,” Vestal said. “And well, you just have to vote, or you can't gripe, right? For four years, you can't gripe if you don't vote.”

Early voting continues at the following times:

Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s offered in at least one location per county, but it may differ from your election-day polling place.

To look up your early voting location, find your election day polling place or see a sample ballot, visit the OK Voter Portal. You can find more information on voting from your State and County Election Boards.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.