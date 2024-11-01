Clocks ‘fall back’ one hour for daylight saving time in Oklahoma over the weekend

Daylight saving time ends Sunday with clocks going back one hour at 2 a.m.

Oklahomans will “gain” an hour of sleep with the time change.

The Oklahoma Legislature passed a bill that was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April that would make daylight saving time the standard time for the state if the federal government were to pass a law authorizing states to observe it year round.

The time change first started in the United States in 1918 with the passage of the Standard Time Act.

While the change was originally intended to save energy costs, today critics of daylight saving time like Rep. Rick West, R-Moore, have said there are concerns about health-related risks related to the time changes.

Some states and U.S. territories have exempted themselves from participating in daylight saving time, including Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.

