More Oklahomans are registered to vote ahead of a general election than ever. Will they turn out?

There are 2.4 million Oklahomans registered to vote as of November 1.

That’s up by 141,023 voters since January 15 and 29,056 since the end of September.

52% percent of all registered voters in Oklahoma are Republicans. Just over a quarter are Democrats and about a fifth are Independents. Less than one percent are registered as Libertarians.

But voter registration numbers don’t necessarily translate to voter turnout. Still, state election board secretary Paul Ziriax said in a press release he hopes it does.

“I am encouraged by the latest numbers and the growth in registered voters we have seen over the past several years,” Ziriax said. “Hopefully, they point to better overall turnout for the General Election.”

Here are the number of registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of each of the last presidential elections dating back to 2000, when the state started tracking registration:

• 2024: 2,442,211

• 2020: 2,259,113

• 2016: 2,157,450

• 2012: 2,114,713

• 2008: 2,184,092

• 2004: 2,143,978

• 2000: 2,233,602

Data from the federal Election Assistance Commission shows that voters who register are far more likely to make it to a poll.

In 2020, for example, 54% of eligible Oklahomans turned out to vote, translating to about 77% of all registered voters in the state and some of the worst turnout rates in the country.