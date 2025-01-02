State regents ask Oklahoma lawmakers for $1.5 billion

That would mean a 9% increase, or $95 million to the regents’ base allocation by the legislature.

Sean Burrage, who leads the Regents as Chancellor, explained the details to a handful of lawmakers who attended a small budget presentation on Dec. 17 at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences campus in Oklahoma City.

“That includes $9.3 million for the Strong Readers Act, $42 million for strategic investment in STEM and health care programs, and $43.7 million to fund performance-based institutional allocations,” Burrage said.

The figure also includes $403 million for individual, one-time investments into deferred maintenance projects and strategic partnerships across the higher-ed system. The full budget request breakdown can be found on the Regent’s website.

Senate minority leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said she appreciates the comprehensive and inclusive request from the Regents that considers all the state’s colleges and universities.

“When we're looking at all our institutions, they're different, and they have different needs,” Kirt said. “I love that they really have a master plan and recognize the differences between those different schools.”

Burrage said during his presentation that smaller regional schools across the state have long been neglected physically, and that the budget asked for this year reflects substantial investments into renovations and repairs.

“You'll see there's large amounts in there for regional universities for OU and OSU.”

Sen. Nikki Nice, also an Oklahoma City Democrat, said she can easily get behind investing in all higher education. But certain schools should be prioritized – those that serve historically underrepresented students.

She used Langston University, the state’s only Historically Black College and University, or HBCU, as the prime example. Nice is a Langston alum and represents the Senate district the school’s Oklahoma City campus resides in.

“They've been underfunded for so many years,” Nice said. “And being able to at least put them back on track for them to continue to serve the students that come through their doors is essential.”

The school has had its difficulties this semester, Nice said.

"It's unfortunate, you know, hearing from students that may have to take classes off campus in order for them to still be able to attend their university,” she said. “You don't see that at a bigger institution in Oklahoma.”