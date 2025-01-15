Oklahoma Senate to consider bills establishing School of American Civic Thought and Leadership at OU

Senate Bill 244, filed by Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond), and Senate Bill 267 filed by Sen. Julie Daniels (R-Bartlesville) would establish this school that would be housed on OU’s Norman campus and operate as an academic unit.

Both bills describe the purpose of the school to be:

Educate students on “the principles, ideals, and institutions of the American political order” and the “philosophical foundations of responsible leadership and informed citizenship.”

Promote civic education, engagement and discourse.

Enhance education in political fields including American history, government and free market economics with a focus on the foundations of “Western and American civilization,” including literature, the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship, fundamental democratic principles and how those are demonstrated at federal, state and local levels.

Provide “viewpoint and ideologically diverse resources” to students, faculty, state government agencies, educators and the public regarding civic affairs.

Help ensure that OU serves as “a robust marketplace of ideas” for all students and faculty.

The bills propose this school for only OU’s Norman campus and do not include any other higher education institutions in the state.

