Norman mayoral candidates meet for debate at Gaylord College

Incumbent Mayor Larry Heikilla, current Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman, and attorney Riley Mullinix participated in a mayoral debate on Thursday evening, which was moderated by NonDoc Editor-in-Chief Tres Savage and News9 reporter Haley Weger.

The candidates answered questions about how they would address affordable housing and homelessness, the ongoing mold issue at Norman Public Library Central, and the Rock Creek Entertainment District.

All three voiced support for a commuter rail line connecting Norman to the OKC metro area and said they would each continue the effort to stop the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s construction in Norman, which has been largely unpopular with residents.

At the end of the debate, each candidate made their case for why they should be mayor.

MULLINIX: What I’m about is being a unifier, being a connector. At the end of the day, I’m here to try and help come up with creative, win-win solutions for all in Norman.

HEIKILLA: I was elected here two and a half years ago to make change. A lot of that brings contention. We have to get into a mode that we are always being fiscally responsible. We have to have enough money in the bank to pay everybody. And it’s your money, and we want to use it correctly.

HOLMAN: Norman is my hometown. I love Norman. I’ve dedicated almost a third of my lifetime to being a public servant to this community for $100 a month. When the opportunity came up to run for city council, I did. The first time I ran, I lost by 21 votes in a runoff. Two years later, I ran again and won by 28 votes. Every single vote matters, no matter what.