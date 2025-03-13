Senate sends watered-down school cellphone ban to Oklahoma House

The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday passed a measure that would require school districts to ban cellphones and personal electronic devices next school year.

But districts could choose to continue or discontinue the policy in following years.

Senate Bill 139, by Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, moves to the House for consideration after a 30-15 vote on the amended measure in the upper chamber.

The measure was amended to restrict the ban to just next school year rather than all subsequent years.

“I am confident that once districts go phone-free for one year, students, parents and educators will see the undeniable benefit of a cellphone-free learning environment,” Seifried said.

A similar but more restrictive House measure already awaits Senate action. It would require school districts bar all cellphone and personal devices on campus in perpetuity.

Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City, said while the measure is well-intended, any policy should be dictated by the local board in consultation with parents, teachers and the superintendent. Mann is a former school board member.

But Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, said the addiction to cellphones and digital technology is “the crisis of this generation” that is “ruining young people’s academic and educational experiences.”

The addiction contributes to mental health issues, he said.

“What used to stop now in the classroom goes all the way to the bedroom because kids cannot escape when they are digitally connected,” Pugh said. “Any problem that’s happened in school follows them home.”

School leaders asked that the Legislature take up the issue so policies are consistent, Pugh said.

Removing the devices will increase student performance and behavior issues go down, Pugh said.

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, said senators will remember their vote on the bill.

“We need to take this opportunity because this changes things,” Rader said.

