Potential cuts to federal library funding could hurt rural Oklahoma libraries the most

An executive order calling for the reduction of a federal agency that awards grants to museums and libraries would affect Oklahoma’s urban and rural libraries differently.

The order, which was signed by President Donald Trump on Mar. 14, calls for the Institute of Museum and Library Services to reduce its functions as much as it legally can. The agency’s Grants to States for Library Services program was mandated by Congress with the passage of the 2018 Museum and Library Services Act. But the president’s executive order has still raised questions about what would happen without it.

Local libraries often use IMLS funds received through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries for popular summer reading programs.

Bigger libraries, like the Metropolitan Library System in Oklahoma County, would be able to weather cuts since they receive more income from property taxes.

CEO Jason Kuhl says only about 0.5% of the system’s annual operating budget comes from IMLS funding. The library would be able to absorb the cost of any lost funds in order to keep programs operating as usual.

Rural communities would likely face more challenges. The city of Stilwell in Eastern Oklahoma has a population of about 3,700. Stilwell Public Library Branch Manager Rachele Horney says to keep IMLS-funded programs running in her city, the library would have to look elsewhere.

“Finding other ways to get that grant money is going to be competitive, because it’s going to be across the country that funds are lacking,” Horney said.

Horney said her library receives 99% of its funding from property taxes, but IMLS dollars allow the branch to offer programs above and beyond normal operations. For example, the funds help create programs to encourage healthy living or provide access to technology.

In a rural community like Stilwell, some families live so far away from city centers that they don’t have cell service. Horney said her library provides a space for them to find an Internet connection when they need it.

“There's no way in the society that we live in, the way things are going, that you can live without having access to technology,” Horney said.

Although the Metropolitan Library System would not be drastically affected by cuts, Kuhl said he believes in the importance of federal funding to “level the playing field” when it comes to ensuring all communities have strong libraries.

“Everyone in this state and in this country deserves great library access,” Kuhl said.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.