Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: OKC Homelessness event

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Hannah FranceXavier RichardsonKFOR
Published May 6, 2025 at 9:41 AM CDT
From left: KGOU's Hannah France, KFOR's Xavier Richardson, Meghan Mueller with the Homeless Alliance, Erin Goodin with City Rescue Mission, and Erika Warren with Key to Home.
Cate Howell
/
KGOU
KGOU reporter Hannah France and KFOR's Xavier Richardson lead a discussion about homelessness issues in the Oklahoma City area from Kamp's 1910 Cafe in Oklahoma City.

On May 1, KGOU, in partnership with KFOR, hosted the discussion with panelists Meghan Mueller, Erin Goodin, and Erika Warren.

The event took place just days after the results of the latest Point In Time count of the estimated number of homeless people in Oklahoma City were released. But the focus also included efforts to mitigate homelessness in the metro and the affordable housing situation.

Listen to the full audio above.

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
