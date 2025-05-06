Listen to KGOU’s Oklahoma Future Forum: OKC Homelessness event

On May 1, KGOU, in partnership with KFOR, hosted the discussion with panelists Meghan Mueller, Erin Goodin, and Erika Warren.

The event took place just days after the results of the latest Point In Time count of the estimated number of homeless people in Oklahoma City were released. But the focus also included efforts to mitigate homelessness in the metro and the affordable housing situation.

