Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter sues State Board of Education over academic standards

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is suing the State Board of Education on behalf of half a dozen plaintiffs. Hunter is questioning the board's approval of the latest proposed academic standards.

Hunter says the State Board of Education violated the law when it approved proposed social studies standards and sent them to the legislature.

"The Oklahoma Administrative Procedures Act required the Oklahoma State Board of Education to follow its internal rules and procedures in developing, proposing and adopting the new social studies standards," Hunter said. "They did not."

Among other changes to the state's curricula, the standards expect students to question the results of the 2020 General Election. And because of what Hunter called Republican lawmakers' 'silent acquiescence' toward approving or rejecting them, they are set to take effect next school year.

That is, unless the plaintiffs represented by Hunter — a group of families and teachers — get the relief they want. They're asking for a review of the education board's procedure to approve the standards, and, in the meantime, a stop to their eventual implementation.