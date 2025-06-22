Oklahoma leaders react to U.S. strikes in Iran

Oklahoma leaders are reacting after President Donald Trump announced U.S. military strikes on three sites in Iran.

Gov. Kevin Stitt

"President Trump showed peace through strength and our world is safer for it," Stitt posted on X. "This bold action to ensure Iran never has a nuclear weapon will help secure this region. God bless our brave service members who risked their lives to ensure peace today."

U.S. Sen. James Lankford

"I continue to be grateful for the skill and professionalism of our United States service members. Cindy and I are praying for our military, the President and for a lasting peace," Lankford said on X.

U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin

"To those concerned about U.S. involvement— this isn’t a 'forever war' in fact, it’s ending one. @POTUS was clear: Iran must never have a nuclear weapon. The Republican-led @SenateGOP trusts President Trump to keep America safe, free, and prosperous. Peace through strength," Mullin posted on X.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond

"President @realDonaldTrump was clear: Iran cannot ever be allowed to have a nuclear bomb." Drummond said on X. "Today, he made good on that commitment to defend American interests all around the globe. Thank you to the president and our brave men and women who served in our military!"