© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma counties to receive millions in federal funding in lieu of property taxes

By Thomas Pablo,
OPMX
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:05 AM CDT
A photo of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Okla.
Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation
/
Travel Oklahoma
A photo of the Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Sulphur, Okla.

Oklahoma will receive more than $4.5 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding from the Department of the Interior in 2025, according to the federal government.

The Payments in Lieu of Taxes program was created in 1976 to offset losses in property taxes because of non-taxable federal land.

Funding is distributed to more than 1,900 local and state governments to assist with core services. Payment amounts are determined by the acreage of federal land within each county.

Le Flore County and McCurtain County are listed to receive the largest allocations in the state at more than $465,000 each. Le Flore County holds more than 255,000 acres of federal land, while McCurtain County holds more than 180,000 acres. Both counties exist within the Choctaw Nation's reservation.

Some counties, including Beckham, Coal, Garvin, Logan, Noble, Payne and Pottawatomie counties, won't receive any PILT funding due to a lack of federal land.

PILT funding for Oklahoma has gradually increased since 2019, when the state received $3.4 million. Last year, it received nearly $4.4 million. This year, the state will see a 33% increase in funding since 2019.

The Department of the Interior said it will allocate $644.8 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes funding nationally this year. It reportedly receives $20 billion annually from activity on federal lands.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Thomas Pablo
Thomas Pablo is a summer intern at KOSU.
See stories by Thomas Pablo
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.