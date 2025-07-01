© 2025 KGOU
New Norman mayor, city council members, sworn in

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:32 PM CDT
Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman (right) and former Mayor Larry Heikkila (left) at the Norman City Council swearing-in ceremony on July 1, 2025.
Hannah France
/
KGOU
Norman Mayor Stephen Tyler Holman (right) and former Mayor Larry Heikkila (left) at the Norman City Council swearing-in ceremony on July 1, 2025.

Norman’s new mayor and two new city council members were sworn in on Tuesday.

Long-time Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday evening.

Kimberly Blodgett was also sworn in as the new Ward 7 Councilmember, and David Gandesberry for Ward 1. The new council approved a resolution officially commending and extending appreciation to outgoing Mayor Larry Heikkila.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a celebration was held at The Standard for the new mayor and city council members.

Mayor Holman spoke to the crowd.

“I’m very confident in the new members that we have coming aboard who got sworn in tonight. And I think we’re going to be able to set a really good example for others to follow of how a community can come together and work together during the challenging times that we’re facing,” he said.

Incumbent Ward 3 and 5 Council members, Bree Montoya and Michael Nash were sworn in on Tuesday as well.

Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
