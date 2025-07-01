New Norman mayor, city council members, sworn in

Long-time Ward 7 Councilmember Stephen Tyler Holman was sworn in as Mayor on Tuesday evening.

Kimberly Blodgett was also sworn in as the new Ward 7 Councilmember, and David Gandesberry for Ward 1. The new council approved a resolution officially commending and extending appreciation to outgoing Mayor Larry Heikkila.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, a celebration was held at The Standard for the new mayor and city council members.

Mayor Holman spoke to the crowd.

“I’m very confident in the new members that we have coming aboard who got sworn in tonight. And I think we’re going to be able to set a really good example for others to follow of how a community can come together and work together during the challenging times that we’re facing,” he said.

Incumbent Ward 3 and 5 Council members, Bree Montoya and Michael Nash were sworn in on Tuesday as well.