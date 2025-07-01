© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma lobbyists spent big during 2025 legislative session

By Keaton Ross,
Oklahoma Watch
Published July 1, 2025 at 9:20 AM CDT
The south entrance of Oklahoma's Capitol building.
M. Scott Carter
/
Oklahoma Watch
The south entrance of Oklahoma's Capitol building.

Oklahoma lobbyists spent more than $220,000 on food and beverages for lawmakers during the 2025 legislative session.

The $222,300 in spending, reported from January 1 to May 31, is a 13.6% increase from the first five months of 2024. Ten years ago in 2015, about $97,000 was spent over the same period, according to data from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

The transactions range from $3 at McDonald’s to $207.71 at the upscale Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse in downtown Oklahoma City. You can view the full list, and sort by amount and recipient, using the Ethics Commissions’ Guardian System.

Oklahoma Watch has often reported on the influence of lobbyists at the Capitol. While lobbyists are required to disclose how much they spent on which elected official, and can’t spend more than $500 per elected official each calendar year, they don’t have to disclose what issue or bill was discussed during the meal or meeting.

Lobbyists maintain they’re needed at the Capitol to help educate a term-limited Legislature on a variety of issues. More than 300 are registered with the Ethics Commission, representing interests from oil and gas to healthcare to newspapers and news organizations.

Two lawmakers, Reps. Tom Gann, R-Inola and Rick West, R-Heavener, don’t accept any gifts or meals from lobbyists. They say it’s to avoid the appearance that meals or gifts could influence their votes.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state.
Tags
Politics and Government Oklahoma Watch
Keaton Ross
Keaton Ross is a Report for America corps member who covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch.
See stories by Keaton Ross
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism on important public-policy issues facing the state. Oklahoma Watch is non-partisan and strives to be balanced, fair, accurate and comprehensive. The reporting project collaborates on occasion with other news outlets. Topics of particular interest include poverty, education, health care, the young and the old, and the disadvantaged.
See stories by Oklahoma Watch
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.