CareerTech sees $7.5 million in adult education funding frozen by Trump administration

Over $7.5 million in federal grants were not distributed to Oklahoma CareerTech at the beginning of the fiscal year to fund adult education programs, the agency’s director said.

The Trump administration froze the funding amid concerns that it was going toward educating undocumented immigrants, Brent Haken, director of Oklahoma CareerTech, said during a meeting Thursday.

The freeze affects Adult Education and Family Literacy programs offered by 30 providers at 119 sites across Oklahoma. These programs help adults earn their high school diploma equivalency, among other services. CareerTech had previously taken steps to make sure those utilizing the grant money are not undocumented, he said. He hopes the funding will be unfrozen.

“These programs serve as a lifeline for thousands of Oklahomans who are seeking to improve their education and employment opportunities,” Haken said in a statement Friday. “Without access to these funds, we risk leaving our most vulnerable learners behind and weakening the state’s workforce pipeline. We urge federal officials to act swiftly to release these funds and protect educational opportunities for adult learners across Oklahoma.”

Over 500 teachers, employed outside the agency, would be impacted by a loss of the funding.

While most of the programs have paused operation until funding is worked out, some have continued to serve Oklahomans despite the freeze, according to a statement.

Oklahoma doesn’t pay for high school equivalency education in any other ways, the director said. Around 300,000 adults in the state don’t have a high school diploma and these programs, paid for by federal grants, are the only way to get them “caught up,” Haken said Thursday.

Haken said he’s communicated with the state Legislature about the funding issue.

More “definite answers” about whether funding will be restored should come by Aug. 9, Haken told his board Thursday.

Oklahoma CareerTech also receives $18.4 million in federal funding through the Carl D. Perkins grant, which is awarded annually to states for career and technical education programs. This funding is not affected by the freeze, according to a statement.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

