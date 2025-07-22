© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How voter unrest moved Congress in the 1980s

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT

Historian Julian Zelizer says there was a time when voter unrest could move Congress. He recalls the Medicare Catastrophic Coverage Act of the 1980s, which passed with bipartisan support.

But when voters revolted, Congress repealed the law. Zelizer wonders if the recent tax and spending law will cause similar problems for Republicans in 2026.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with Zelizer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics and Government
Here & Now Newsroom
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.