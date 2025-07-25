Two more Republicans enter Oklahoma 2026 governor’s race

Two more Republicans have indicated they are running for governor, bringing the total candidate field to seven.

Kenneth L. Sturgell, of Goldsby, and Jake Anthony Merrick, of Tuttle, are running.

Sturgell is a mechanical contractor making his first run for political office.

He is against abortion, supports Second Amendment rights and wants to help small business owners.

He believes Gov. Kevin Stitt, who can’t seek reelection due to term limits, has done a good job leading the state.

Merrick declined a request for a phone interview. His website indicates he is a business owner, former pastor and former state senator.

Other Republicans in the race are former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, Atoka, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Hominy, former state Sen. Mike Mazzei, Tulsa, and Leisa Mitchell Haynes, Choctaw.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, Oklahoma City, is the only Democrat in the race.

Candidate filing is April 1-3 at the state Capitol. The filing fee for the governor’s race is $2,000.

