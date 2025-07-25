© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two more Republicans enter Oklahoma 2026 governor’s race

By Barbara Hoberock,
Oklahoma Voice
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:28 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Governor’s Office is pictured.
Kyle Phillips
/
For Oklahoma Voice
The Oklahoma Governor’s Office is pictured.

Two more Republicans have indicated they are running for governor, bringing the total candidate field to seven.

Kenneth L. Sturgell, of Goldsby, and Jake Anthony Merrick, of Tuttle, are running.

Sturgell is a mechanical contractor making his first run for political office.

He is against abortion, supports Second Amendment rights and wants to help small business owners.

He believes Gov. Kevin Stitt, who can’t seek reelection due to term limits, has done a good job leading the state.

Merrick declined a request for a phone interview. His website indicates he is a business owner, former pastor and former state senator.

Other Republicans in the race are former Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, Atoka, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Hominy, former state Sen. Mike Mazzei, Tulsa, and Leisa Mitchell Haynes, Choctaw.

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, Oklahoma City, is the only Democrat in the race.

Candidate filing is April 1-3 at the state Capitol. The filing fee for the governor’s race is $2,000.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics and Government
Barbara Hoberock
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter at Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.