© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Supreme Court puts TSET law on hold

By Barbara Hoberock,
Oklahoma Voice
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:57 AM CDT
The Oklahoma House celebrates the Oklahoma City Thunder making the NBA finals on Thursday, May 29, 2025.
Janelle Stecklein
/
Oklahoma Voice
The Oklahoma House celebrates the Oklahoma City Thunder making the NBA finals on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court put on hold a new state law that critics say threatens the independence of a constitutionally created board overseeing nearly $2 billion in public dollars.

The high court ruled Wednesday that the law that allows the appointing authorities of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust board to remove members at will cannot take effect until further order of the court.

The law was set to take effect Aug. 28, but TSET challenged the constitutionality of House Bill 2783, which also limits governing board members to seven years.

Members currently serve staggered, seven-year terms and oversee the public endowment fund.

Oklahoma voters created TSET, an endowment trust, in 2000 through a constitutional amendment after 46 states sued tobacco companies. The companies paid the states damages for illnesses caused by smoking.

The suit alleges that only a vote of the people can alter the terms board members serve because its creation was put in the Oklahoma Constitution by voters.

Bob Burke, an attorney for TSET, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Over the years, lawmakers have attempted to use the TSET endowment to pay for various initiatives, including Medicaid expansion.

This past session, the panel did not immediately agree to provide $50 million requested by Republican lawmakers to go towards a University of Oklahoma children’s pediatric hospital in Oklahoma City. Lawmakers put $200 million into the project.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics and Government
Barbara Hoberock
Barbara Hoberock is a senior reporter at Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet. She began her career in journalism in 1989 after graduating from Oklahoma State University.
See stories by Barbara Hoberock
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.