Oklahoma Democrats announce second round of public 'Capitol Conversations'

Democrats in the Oklahoma legislature are inviting the public to participate in conversations with lawmakers about key policy initiatives. Here are some details about the multi-day series of discussions and the planned topics.

Dubbed 'Capitol Conversations,' Senate and House Democrats are continuing the series of discussions they launched in the spring.

Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, says it's a chance to be up close with legislators and get informed.

"But also give us your opinion," Kirt said in a press release last week. "We're working with the House Democratic Caucus this time. So three events this fall where you can give us your testimony."

Kirt said the discussions are meant to counteract a tradition of limited public input into the legislative process beyond showing up at a ballot box.

"Normally at our state Capitol, the public doesn't get a chance to give testimony or participate during official business," Kirt said. "We know that many Oklahomans have great ideas for our state and want to tell their story."

The topics this season include state education (a double-up from last time), the state budget, and 'exploring bill ideas' for Democrats to run once the legislative session starts in February, per last week's press release.

House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, who is also running for governor, said these events are the best way for lawmakers to stay in touch with their constituents.

"Oklahomans know what they need from their government, and this series will work to bring solutions to the everyday challenges Oklahomans face," Munson said in that same press release.

Members of the public are invited to attend, and in the meantime, can submit comments and questions to Kirt's office at the Capitol.