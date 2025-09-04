© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma legislative interim studies begin in earnest this month

By Lionel Ramos
Published September 4, 2025 at 1:12 PM CDT
The Oklahoma State Capitol
Jackie Fortier
The Oklahoma State Capitol

Interim studies are an annual tradition in the fall in Oklahoma.

From discussions about making the state a "global hub for suborbital aerospace activity" to dealing with the state's feral hog problem, and everything in between, lawmakers are starting their hearings in earnest this month.

The studies will run through early November in various committee rooms throughout the state capitol.

They are open to the public and can be live-streamed on the state House and Senate websites, which is also where the latest schedule can be found.

Here is the list of approved studies in the House, most of which have been scheduled:

The Senate has yet to publish a schedule for meetings in the coming months.

Tags
Politics and Government interim studies
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government for a consortium of Oklahoma’s public radio stations. He is a graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in English. He has covered race and equity, unemployment, housing, and veterans' issues.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.