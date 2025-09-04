Oklahoma legislative interim studies begin in earnest this month

Interim studies are an annual tradition in the fall in Oklahoma.

From discussions about making the state a "global hub for suborbital aerospace activity" to dealing with the state's feral hog problem, and everything in between, lawmakers are starting their hearings in earnest this month.

The studies will run through early November in various committee rooms throughout the state capitol.

They are open to the public and can be live-streamed on the state House and Senate websites, which is also where the latest schedule can be found.

Here is the list of approved studies in the House, most of which have been scheduled:

The Senate has yet to publish a schedule for meetings in the coming months.