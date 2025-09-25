What Trump’s overhaul of the H-1B visa program means

Effective this week, President Trump has imposed a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas, sharply increasing costs for employers sponsoring skilled foreign workers. The administration claims the move is part of its larger effort to curb perceived third-party staffing and visa abuse, and to protect U.S. workers and jobs.

We ask MSNBC’s Ali Velshi about what this overhaul means for industries that rely on foreign workers.

