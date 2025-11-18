© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducts immigration sting near Texas border

By Emma Murphy,
Oklahoma Voice
Published November 18, 2025 at 5:23 AM CST
Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton gives an update on Operation Guardian on Nov. 4, 2025 at a hotel in Oklahoma City.
Emma Murphy
/
Oklahoma Voice
Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton gives an update on Operation Guardian on Nov. 4, 2025 at a hotel in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on Monday conducted a third operation focused on drivers without legal citizenship status using the state’s highways and interstates.

The third Operation Guardian event took place near the port of entry on U.S. Highway 69 at the Oklahoma-Texas border, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

About 60 highway patrol officers were involved in Monday’s operation, but further details were not provided.

Operation Guardian focuses on commercial drivers without legal immigration status at Oklahoma’s ports of entries and involve traffic stops and inspections.

Highway patrol officers work with and are credentialed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out some federal immigration enforcement.

The first two stings under Operation Guardian resulted in nearly 200 people being detained on immigration violations while traveling along Interstate 40. The first operation in September was focused in western Oklahoma while the second, in early November, focused on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
Politics and Government
Emma Murphy
Emma Murphy is a reporter covering health care, juvenile justice and higher education/career technical schools for Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet.
See stories by Emma Murphy
Oklahoma Voice
See stories by Oklahoma Voice
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.