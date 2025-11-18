Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducts immigration sting near Texas border

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers on Monday conducted a third operation focused on drivers without legal citizenship status using the state’s highways and interstates.

The third Operation Guardian event took place near the port of entry on U.S. Highway 69 at the Oklahoma-Texas border, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed.

About 60 highway patrol officers were involved in Monday’s operation, but further details were not provided.

Operation Guardian focuses on commercial drivers without legal immigration status at Oklahoma’s ports of entries and involve traffic stops and inspections.

Highway patrol officers work with and are credentialed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out some federal immigration enforcement.

The first two stings under Operation Guardian resulted in nearly 200 people being detained on immigration violations while traveling along Interstate 40. The first operation in September was focused in western Oklahoma while the second, in early November, focused on the Oklahoma-Arkansas border.

