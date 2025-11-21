© 2025 KGOU
Supreme Court considering adding more gun rights cases to this term's docket

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 21, 2025 at 10:52 AM CST

The Supreme Court on Friday is looking at whether to take up more cases about gun rights this term, in addition to the two they’re already slated to hear.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Chip Brownlee about why there are so many gun cases in the courts right now and what the impact of this term could be. He’s a reporter with The Trace, a news organization that investigates gun violence.

Here & Now Newsroom
