© 2025 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Waldron resigns from Oklahoma Democratic Party chairmanship

By Robby Korth,
OPMX
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:07 AM CST
John Waldron at a 2024 Oklahoma House of Representatites committee meeting.
John Huntley
/
Legislative Service Bureau
John Waldron at a 2024 Oklahoma House of Representatites committee meeting.

The chair of Oklahoma's Democratic Party is resigning after just six months in the role.

In a social media post, Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, wrote he's been pushing himself too hard and was resigning from the party job "for personal reasons." He is poised to keep his legislative seat.

In addition to serving as an elected representative, Waldron is an educator in the Tulsa area. And he writes those duties on top of leading the party and being a father, and it became too much. He is up for re-election in 2026.

Waldron took the top spot in the state party in June, campaigning on a platform to expand Democrats' reach beyond Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Vice chair Erin Brewer of Edmond will take over the role. She ran for a state senate seat in 2024 but lost in the general election. She also served as Operations and Communications Director for former state superintendent Joy Hofmeister's gubernatorial bid after Hofmeister switched from Republican to Democrat.

The Democrats will consider a new vice chair at a central committee meeting next month.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Politics and Government
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
See stories by Robby Korth
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.