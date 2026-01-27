Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for 'reset' of federal immigration strategy

Stitt chairs the National Governors' Association (NGA), a non-profit aimed at helping governors find bipartisan solutions to shared issues.

In light of the second killing this month at the hands of federal immigration authorities in Minneapolis, Stitt and NGA Vice Chair, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, issued a joint statement calling for a "reset" of federal immigration enforcement strategies. They'd like to see an approach that includes states and their elected officials.

"The use of federal authority should be guided by a transparent strategy that complements – rather than supplants – state and local efforts to uphold the law," the statement reads. "As governors, we urge leaders at all levels to exercise wisdom and consider a reset of strategy toward a unified vision for immigration enforcement."

"Governors are closest to conditions on the ground and best positioned to respond to their state's matters of public safety," the statement continues. "Scenes of violence and chaos on our streets are unacceptable and do not reflect who we are."

Stitt appeared on CNN over the weekend and said Trump is getting "bad advice" from inside his administration.

"We have to enforce federal laws, but we need to know what the end game is," Stitt said in the interview on CNN's State of the Union. "And I don't think it's to deport every single non-U.S. citizen."