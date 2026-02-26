© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hillary Clinton testifies in House Epstein investigation

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:52 AM CST

Hillary Clinton sits for a closed-door deposition on Thursday in the House investigation into late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. After months of brinkmanship, lawmakers say the questions are about transparency and accountability.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Rep. Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, about the proceedings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Politics and Government
Here & Now Newsroom
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.