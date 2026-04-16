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Oklahoma lawmakers send voter ID state question to August ballot

By Emma Murphy,
Oklahoma Voice
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:38 AM CDT
Voters cast their vote at the Millwood Field House while election judges wait nearby during the June 18, 2024 primary election.
Emma Murphy
/
Oklahoma Voice
Voters cast their vote at the Millwood Field House while election judges wait nearby during the June 18, 2024 primary election.

A proposal to enshrine Oklahoma’s voter identification law into the Oklahoma Constitution will appear on the Aug. 25 primary runoff election ballot.

The state House overwhelmingly approved Senate Joint Resolution 47 on Wednesday to put the issue before voters during a traditionally partisan, low turnout election.

State law already requires voters to present identification at their polling location, but SJR 47 would add this requirement to the Constitution and would allow the Legislature to enact laws to specify the requirements for proof of identity.

Currently, Oklahomans can present proof of identity using a photo ID, their county election board voter identification card or a signed affidavit with a provisional ballot.

The measure is authored by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, and Senate President Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.

The House approved the measure 80-13 and passed the special election provision 78-15.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.
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Politics and Government votingOklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Emma Murphy
Emma Murphy is a reporter covering health care, juvenile justice and higher education/career technical schools for Oklahoma Voice, a non-profit independent news outlet.
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