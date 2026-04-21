© 2026 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate leaders says no to Oklahoma constitutional convention, for now

By Lionel Ramos
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:22 AM CDT
Senate Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, speaks with reporters during his weekly press conference on Feb. 5, 2026, at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Senate Pro Temp Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, speaks with reporters during his weekly press conference on Feb. 5, 2026, at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

A move to overhaul Oklahoma's state constitution by House Speaker Kyle Hilbert has hit a roadblock in the Senate.

Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton says he has concerns about House Joint Resolution 1089 and the control it would give some lawmakers over a proposed state constitutional convention.

"This was written by the House of Representatives," Paxton said. "And in that vein, it would make the legislature the acting delegates in this convention, which would give the House better than a two-to-one margin of delegates."

As written, the decision to host the convention would go to a vote of the people before occurring, which raises another concern, Paxton says.

"The fact that the November ballot is getting busy because of things that we're trying to put in August or ended up in November," he said. "I don't think this is a good year to do that. With that, I lay the bill over."

HJR 1089 has been laid over, meaning it could come back next year.

The legislature is putting a slate of questions before the people.

Among the other legislature-proposed referendums are a vote to shift Medicaid expansion language from the constitution to state statute so lawmakers can better manage costs, and an effort to change the state's judicial selection process.
Tags
Politics and Government Oklahoma's 2026 Legislative Session
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government for a consortium of Oklahoma’s public radio stations. He is a graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in English. He has covered race and equity, unemployment, housing, and veterans' issues.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.