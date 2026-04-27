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Cleveland County Sheriff pleads no contest to embezzlement, resigns

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published April 27, 2026 at 3:24 PM CDT
Bill Oxford
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The Cleveland County Sheriff announced his resignation on Monday following a felony embezzlement charge

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason announced his resignation effective immediately on Monday.

This follows his plea of no contest to one felony count of embezzlement. According to a press release from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office, Amason’s resignation is part of a plea deal which also includes he pay $10,000 in restitution and accept a five-year deferred sentence.

In the press release, Drummond said the conditions of the plea deal ensure accountability for misconduct in public office.

Amason was charged with moving between $2,000 and $15,000 in campaign funds to himself and others on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2025.

In his resignation letter to the Cleveland County Clerk, Amason referred to his resignation as a retirement after 33 years in law enforcement.

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Politics and Government Cleveland County
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
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