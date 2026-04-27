Cleveland County Sheriff pleads no contest to embezzlement, resigns

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason announced his resignation effective immediately on Monday.

This follows his plea of no contest to one felony count of embezzlement. According to a press release from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office, Amason’s resignation is part of a plea deal which also includes he pay $10,000 in restitution and accept a five-year deferred sentence.

In the press release, Drummond said the conditions of the plea deal ensure accountability for misconduct in public office.

Amason was charged with moving between $2,000 and $15,000 in campaign funds to himself and others on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2025.

In his resignation letter to the Cleveland County Clerk, Amason referred to his resignation as a retirement after 33 years in law enforcement.