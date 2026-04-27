Cleveland County Sheriff pleads no contest to embezzlement, resigns
The Cleveland County Sheriff announced his resignation on Monday following a felony embezzlement charge
Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason announced his resignation effective immediately on Monday.
This follows his plea of no contest to one felony count of embezzlement. According to a press release from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office, Amason’s resignation is part of a plea deal which also includes he pay $10,000 in restitution and accept a five-year deferred sentence.
In the press release, Drummond said the conditions of the plea deal ensure accountability for misconduct in public office.
Amason was charged with moving between $2,000 and $15,000 in campaign funds to himself and others on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2025.
In his resignation letter to the Cleveland County Clerk, Amason referred to his resignation as a retirement after 33 years in law enforcement.
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