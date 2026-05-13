Oklahoma AG candidate refunds donations from couple involved in political favor scandal

The move comes after a multicounty grand jury released a report about a friend of Gov. Kevin Stitt's early release from prison.

Sara Polston was sentenced to eight years in prison after crashing into and grievously injuring a 20-year-old woman while Polston was driving drunk. She was released with an ankle bracelet for GPS monitoring after just 73 days in prison.

A grand jury report released last week found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in Polston's release, but identified "rank political favoritism."

While Polston was in Cleveland County Jail awaiting transfer to prison, she and her husband, Rod, were recorded discussing how to leverage their political connections with Stitt and Echols to secure favorable treatment.

The Polstons are longtime friends of Stitt, and the couple has donated around $28,000 to his gubernatorial campaigns.

Stitt made phone calls to Department of Corrections officials during Polston's pre-sentencing investigation and while she was being considered for GPS-monitored release. Although Stitt denies it was his intention, DOC officials told investigators they took these calls to imply Stitt wanted special consideration for Polston.

Also in jail phone calls, Rod Polston mentioned he wanted to "garner the favor" of Jon Echols, although the grand jury report said the investigation found no evidence Echols played any role in Polston's case.

Both Polstons did contribute to Echols' campaign, though. State campaign finance records show Echols received a $3,300 donation from Sara Polston. He refunded it in March, after her release from prison drew criticism and inspired legislation to tighten eligibility requirements for the GPS monitoring program.

Echols also received $3,500 in donations from Rod Polston. He returned the money after the grand jury report was released last week, according to reporting from The Oklahoman.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.