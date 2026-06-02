Oklahoma AG takes legal action to block Inola aluminum project

On Tuesday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond told a crowd outside Inola High School he filed a petition to prevent the construction of a proposed aluminum smelter.

The project , which would be the first of its kind built in more than 40 years, is expected to be the largest aluminum production plant in the U.S.

In a news release, Drummond said he is working to protect the surrounding environment.

“A primary aluminum smelter does not belong in a community’s backyard, and its emissions do not respect property lines,” he said. “The injury is imminent, it is grave and it is irreparable.”

Smelting involves processing alumina into aluminum metal. According to the Aluminum Association , constructing a new smelter requires the same amount of energy needed to power a city like Detroit, Nashville or Boston for a year.

Drummond also takes issue with the smelter’s ownership. Oklahoma Primary Aluminum, which will operate the project, is 60% held by Abu Dhabi-based Emirates Global Aluminium and 40% held by Chicago-based Century Aluminum.

“Its sixty percent stake means that the controlling hand behind the largest smelter ever proposed on American soil belongs not to Oklahomans, nor even to Americans, but to a foreign sovereign more than seven thousand miles away,” the petition states .

In an email, Oklahoma Primary Aluminum said an environmental review is underway and it’s working with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to complete the permitting process. The company said it plans to use emissions monitoring and safeguards to protect workers, residents, farms and wildlife.

An electricity agreement between the aluminum company and Public Service Company of Oklahoma is also being drafted, it wrote.

The project was announced in May 2025 with state financing and millions from the U.S. Department of Energy. President Donald Trump has backed the project , saying it is strengthening domestic metal manufacturing.

After the petition filing, Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement claiming the legal action was in response to Trump endorsing gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei in the upcoming primary election instead of Drummond.

“As soon as President Trump made his endorsement in the governor’s race, Drummond dropped the act and showed his true colors," Stitt said. "Now he is turning his machine against one of President Trump’s top priorities, once again weaponizing his office to settle scores instead of serving Oklahomans.”

“President Trump’s aluminum project in Inola will rapidly grow Oklahoma’s economy and strengthen America’s supply chain for generations, while Drummond turns his back on our state in favor of cheap political gimmicks and personal gain.”

The proposed smelter has also received local opposition for several months. Residents worry about environmental effects and the project’s potential impact on electricity rates.

StateImpact reached out to Drummond’s office for a comment on Stitt’s statement but did not hear back by the time of publication.

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